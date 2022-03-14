뉴스
[SBS Star] 'All of Us Are Dead' Yoo In-soo Talks About Getting Hate Messages in Different Languages
[SBS Star] 'All of Us Are Dead' Yoo In-soo Talks About Getting Hate Messages in Different Languages

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.14 14:33 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] All of Us Are Dead Yoo In-soo Talks About Getting Hate Messages in Different Languages
Actor Yoo In-soo shared that he received lots of hate messages in different languages via Instagram. 

On March 12 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', the cast of Netflix's global hit series 'All of Us Are Dead' made a guest appearance. 

When Yoo In-soo walked into the studio, the members of 'Knowing Brothers' mentioned how evil his character 'Yoon Gui-nam' is in 'All of Us Are Dead'. 

They commented, "You are so scary in the series. You are really mean as well. Most importantly, it feels like you may have gotten quite a bit of hate comments from some people." 

Yoo In-soo laughingly responded, "Ah yes, I may look scary in the series, but you honestly don't need to be afraid of me. I'm actually cute in real life." 
Yoo In-sooThe actor continued, "But yeah, I did receive a lot of hate comments after my appearance in 'All of Us Are Dead' as 'Yoon Gui-nam'. I received an unbelievable number of hate comments." 

He went on, "As our series gained much attention around the world, I received a lot of messages in foreign languages on Instagram. So, I used an online translator to translate some of them."

He laughed and resumed, "It turned out most of them were hate messages. But I just tried to think positively. I believe that this means they thought my acting was good, and they liked my acting." 
Yoo In-sooThen, Yoo In-soo shared one interesting fact about his 'blood' face paint that he put on every shooting. 

Yoo In-soo said, "I gained about 10 kg during the shooting of 'All of Us Are Dead'. There were many action scenes, and I was exhausted all the time, so I wondered why it was the case. It turned out it was because of my face paint." 

He explained, "The blood on and around my mouth was made of starch syrup. I consumed it little by little every day that I ended up gaining so much weight. It tasted really sweet." 
Yoo In-soo'All of Us Are Dead' is about a high school that becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak, and trapped students trying to fight their way out. 

(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, 'k.a_innsoo' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
