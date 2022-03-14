뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin Get Shy as Yu Jae Seok Mentions Lee Kwang Soo During Their Talk
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin Get Shy as Yu Jae Seok Mentions Lee Kwang Soo During Their Talk

[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin Get Shy as Yu Jae Seok Mentions Lee Kwang Soo During Their Talk

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.14 11:23 Updated 2022.03.14 11:27 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin Get Shy as Yu Jae Seok Mentions Lee Kwang Soo During Their Talk
Actress Lee Sunbin was spotted getting shy as entertainer Yu Jae Seok mentioned her boyfriend actor Lee Kwang Soo's name during their conversation. 

On March 12 episode of MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo', Lee Sunbin made a special appearance. 

When Lee Sunbin walked into the studio, Yu Jae Seok welcomed her by referring to her as "sister-in-law". 

Yu Jae Seok and Lee Kwang Soo became close while shooting SBS' television show 'Running Man' together; they had worked with each other for years. 

Yu Jae Seok put a big smile on his face and was like, "Oh, hello hello, my sister-in-law!" 

Upon hearing this, Lee Sunbin laughed and shyly covered her face with her hands. 
Lee SunbinThen, Yu Jae Seok talked about her latest project 'Work Later, Drink Now', that gained a lot of attention. 

Yu Jae Seok said, "'Work Later, Drink Now' was a hit. Aren't you really busy these days?" 

Lee Sunbin answered, "Ah yes, I've been busy lately. I very much appreciate all my recent hectic days though." 

Then, Yu Jae Seok responded, "That's why Kwang Soo has to treat you better!", which made Lee Sunbin blush.

With a red face, Lee Sunbin once again burst into shy laughter. 
Lee Sunbin Lee SunbinBack in December 2018, Lee Sunbin and Lee Kwang Soo confirmed their 5-month relationship.

(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo, 'sunbin_eyesmag' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.