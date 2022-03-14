[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin Get Shy as Yu Jae Seok Mentions Lee Kwang Soo During Their Talk

Actress Lee Sunbin was spotted getting shy as entertainer Yu Jae Seok mentioned her boyfriend actor Lee Kwang Soo's name during their conversation.On March 12 episode of MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo', Lee Sunbin made a special appearance.When Lee Sunbin walked into the studio, Yu Jae Seok welcomed her by referring to her as "sister-in-law".Yu Jae Seok and Lee Kwang Soo became close while shooting SBS' television show 'Running Man' together; they had worked with each other for years.Yu Jae Seok put a big smile on his face and was like, "Oh, hello hello, my sister-in-law!"Upon hearing this, Lee Sunbin laughed and shyly covered her face with her hands.Then, Yu Jae Seok talked about her latest project 'Work Later, Drink Now', that gained a lot of attention.Yu Jae Seok said, "'Work Later, Drink Now' was a hit. Aren't you really busy these days?"Lee Sunbin answered, "Ah yes, I've been busy lately. I very much appreciate all my recent hectic days though."Then, Yu Jae Seok responded, "That's why Kwang Soo has to treat you better!", which made Lee Sunbin blush.With a red face, Lee Sunbin once again burst into shy laughter.Back in December 2018, Lee Sunbin and Lee Kwang Soo confirmed their 5-month relationship.(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo, 'sunbin_eyesmag' Instagram)(SBS Star)