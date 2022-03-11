[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares How Emotional He Felt on the Day When Kim Woo Bin Returned to the Industry

Actor Lee Kwang Soo revealed that he felt very emotional when actor Kim Woo Bin made a comeback to the industry after recovering from cancer.On March 10 episode of tvN's television show 'Unexpected Business 2', Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Woo Bin, actors Cha Tae Hyun, Zo In Sung and Lim Ju Hwan spoke about Kim Woo Bin's comeback.While they were having some drinks together after work, Cha Tae Hyun said, as he saw Kim Woo Bin opening the second can of non-alcoholic beer for himself, "It's so good to have you back. It's been years since you've been on television, hasn't it?"Kim Woo Bin nodded and responded, "Yeah, it's been many years. How long has it even been?"Then, Lee Kwang Soo said, "Wasn't 'Blue Dragon Film Awards' in 2019 your first time to make a public appearance in like over two years?"The actor continued, "I actually went to the awards ceremony myself. I met Woo Bin backstage, and I got so emotional that I teared up a little."He explained what made him cry, "Although I've personally met Woo Bin at that time, it just felt different seeing him all dressed up in a suit."Zo In Sung added, "Yeah, I felt quite emotional seeing him there myself as well."Kim Woo Bin commented, "I was really nervous on that day. Not only it had been a long time, but a lot of people also have worried about me until then."He resumed, "At that time, many actors and actresses gave me a big hand in front of me. I felt grateful."Previously in May 2017, Kim Woo Bin announced his indefinite hiatus after being diagnosed with nasopharynx cancer.Then in November 2019, the actor made his very first public appearance at 'Blue Dragon Film Awards' after his battle with cancer.(Credit= tvN Unexpected Business 2)(SBS Star)