[SBS Star] BTS Members Get Excited at Their First In-person Concert in Korea in 864 Days

The members of K-pop boy group BTS got excited at their first in-person concert in Korea in years.On March 10, BTS held their concert 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL' at Olympic Stadium.This marked the group's first in-person concert in about two and a half years in Korea since their last one in October 2019.Not all seats were filled because of the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, but 15,000 ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) came to enjoy the concert.Instead of screaming and chanting to their songs together though, they quietly clapped to the songs while shaking their ARMY BOMB (BTS' official lightstick) about with a mask on.During the concert, RM said, "Here we are, finally meeting you guys. It almost feels unreal. This is a concert that will go down in our history."JIMIN stated, "I've missed you guys so much! I was worried, because the weather is still quite cold, but we'll make sure to keep you warm today."V commented, "For the last few years, we've only been able to perform in front of cameras for our online concerts. My heart is beating so fast from excitement, seeing ARMY in front of me today, with my own eyes."BTS performed 'FIRE', 'DNA', 'FAKE LOVE', 'Life Goes On', 'Boy with Luv', 'Butter', 'Permission to Dance' and many more; their concert went on for over three hours.As it had been so long since the boys met their Korean fans, they were more hyperactive than ever throughout the concert.They were seen more powerfully rapping, singing and dancing, and making wilder and playful movements in excitement.BTS is scheduled to hold 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL' this weekend as well.(Credit= 'bts_bighit' Twitter, Big Hit Music)(SBS Star)