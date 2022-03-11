뉴스
[SBS Star] DARA Makes a Hilarious Mistake at a Restaurant When She Is with 2NE1 Members
[SBS Star] DARA Makes a Hilarious Mistake at a Restaurant When She Is with 2NE1 Members

K-pop artist DARA was spotted making a funny mistake at a restaurant.

In the afternoon of March 10, DARA updated her Instagram with a new photo. 

The photo was a playful mirror selfie of DARA with the two members of disbanded girl group 2NE1―CL and Minzy. 

As Park Bom was not there, she tagged her in the photo too.   
DARALater that day, DARA once again shared an update on her Instagram. 

This time, she posted a photo of a scallops dish that looked like it was taken at a fine dining restaurant. 

Over this photo, DARA wrote, "I went out to eat with my fellow members, and I totally embarrassed myself there." 

DARA continued, "We already had some pasta and steak, but we wanted to order more. The girls asked me to pick a menu, so I decided to order a scallops dish." 

The K-pop star resumed, "The waiter/waitress came, and I ordered the scallops dish as elegantly as possible. I smiled and was like, 'We would like this deep-fried scallops dish please.'" 

She went on, "After saying it though, something felt odd. I thought for a second, and realized that I asked for a scallops game (nori) instead of a scallops dish (yori)!" 

She laughingly added, "The girls burst out laughing, and I couldn't stop laughing myself as well. And I think the waiter/waitress also laughed inside his/her mask. I could feel it!" 
