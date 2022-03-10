뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jang Ki Yong Shares that Song Hye Kyo Came to Visit Him in the Military
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Jang Ki Yong Shares that Song Hye Kyo Came to Visit Him in the Military

[SBS Star] Jang Ki Yong Shares that Song Hye Kyo Came to Visit Him in the Military

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.10 18:26 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jang Ki Yong Shares that Song Hye Kyo Came to Visit Him in the Military
Actor Jang Ki Yong revealed that actress Song Hye Kyo came to see him in the military. 

On March 10 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', Jang Ki Yong, CHANYEOL of K-pop boy group EXO, and HYOJIN of another boy group ONF joined as guests. 

They made a special appearance to promote and speak about their military musical 'Blue Helmet: A Song of Meissa'. 
Cultwo ShowDuring the talk, one listener asked Jang Ki Yong, "You began your military service right after you wrapped up filming 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' with Song Hye Kyo. How did you feel about that?" 

Jang Ki Yong answered, "Ah yes, I was even filming the drama four days before I entered the military. I actually didn't get to watch all the episodes before I went to the military. I watched all of them after I came to my military base after the training." 

The actor continued, "At that time, we kind of rushed our shootings, because I had to go to the military. As we filmed everything so quickly, I felt like I couldn't remember filming some scenes that I was watching." 

He laughed and went on, "It also felt weird watching me on television. I was like, 'Is that really me?' It felt so awkward to watch myself there." 

He resumed, "I think it was a good memory though. I watched the drama with my fellow soldiers, and we had lots of fun talking about it."
Cultwo ShowThen, Jang Ki Yong was asked if Song Hye Kyo came to visit him in the military. 

Jang Ki Yong said, "Yeah, she did. She came to see me with the team of 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'. They gave me lots of energy that helped me to keep training hard in the military." 
Cultwo ShowJang Ki Yong enlisted in the military to fulfill his national mandatory duty last August; his duty is expected to end in February 2023. 

(Credit= SBS Now, We Are Breaking Up, SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show)  

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.