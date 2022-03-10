뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyun Purchases Another Multi-billion Won Building in Seoul
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyun Purchases Another Multi-billion Won Building in Seoul

[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyun Purchases Another Multi-billion Won Building in Seoul

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.10 17:19 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyun Purchases Another Multi-billion Won Building in Seoul
Actress Jun Ji Hyun has become an owner of another multi-billion won building in Seoul. 

On March 8, news outlet Biz Hankook shared a report on Jun Ji Hyun. 

It was that she had recently purchased a business building in Deungchon-dong, Gangseo-gu in Seoul for 50.5 billion won (approximately 41 million dollars). 
Jun Ji HyunAccording to the report, she bought the building on February 4, and successfully transferred the right of ownership of the property within three weeks of the purchase. 

Insiders revealed that Jun Ji Hyun paid 22.5 billion won in cash, and the remaining 28 million won was fulfilled by a secured loan from Kookmin Bank. 

Her Deungchon-dong building is a 3-story building that is currently home to an LG Electronics retailer 'LG Best Shop'. 
Jun Ji HyunJun Ji Hyun owns three other properties in Seoul, which includes her residence in Samseong-dong, business properties in Samseong-dong and Ichon-dong. 

With this purchase, Jun Ji Hyun now has four different properties in Seoul. 

The worth of her three business properties alone is estimated to be around 88.8 billion won (approximately 72 million dollars). 
Jun Ji Hyun(Credit= SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.