[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyun Purchases Another Multi-billion Won Building in Seoul

Actress Jun Ji Hyun has become an owner of another multi-billion won building in Seoul.On March 8, news outlet Biz Hankook shared a report on Jun Ji Hyun.It was that she had recently purchased a business building in Deungchon-dong, Gangseo-gu in Seoul for 50.5 billion won (approximately 41 million dollars).According to the report, she bought the building on February 4, and successfully transferred the right of ownership of the property within three weeks of the purchase.Insiders revealed that Jun Ji Hyun paid 22.5 billion won in cash, and the remaining 28 million won was fulfilled by a secured loan from Kookmin Bank.Her Deungchon-dong building is a 3-story building that is currently home to an LG Electronics retailer 'LG Best Shop'.Jun Ji Hyun owns three other properties in Seoul, which includes her residence in Samseong-dong, business properties in Samseong-dong and Ichon-dong.With this purchase, Jun Ji Hyun now has four different properties in Seoul.The worth of her three business properties alone is estimated to be around 88.8 billion won (approximately 72 million dollars).(Credit= SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)