[SBS Star] "I Don't Want to Say This Is My Last, but..." T.O.P Says There Will Not Be T.O.P of BIGBANG for a While
Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.10 16:00
T.O.P of K-pop boy group BIGBANG shared that it might take some time until he returns to the industry as T.O.P of BIGBANG. 

Recently, one Hong Kong lifestyle magazine released an interview of T.O.P online. 
T.O.PDuring the interview, T.O.P talked about making a fresh start as himself, not as someone part of somewhere. 

T.O.P said, "From the beginning, I've always shared with my fans that I'm fully proud that I'm T.O.P of BIGBANG. But in the last few years, I started to think that maybe this was the end, and maybe there won't be T.O.P of BIGBANG for a while." 

The K-pop star laughingly stated, "BIGBANG is an idol artist group, but I'm too old, and everyone's old too!" 

He turned serious again and said, "Being super honest with fans, I really don't want to say this is my last though. But even more frankly, it might be a long while until I come back as T.O.P of BIGBANG." 

He explained, "Over the five years of my break, our music tastes and activities probably differed a lot, and now BIGBANG music and my own music are quite different. I'm at the stage in my life where I want to awaken to fresh new challenges, stimuli and transition." 

Despite these thoughts, T.O.P said he wants to open the possibility of a future reunion, and shared he loves BIGBANG and the group's members. 

T.O.P also added that the group's upcoming comeback song will include a message to his fans, as well as some messages about why he will take a break from BIGBANG. 
T.O.PThen, T.O.P spoke about dropping his solo album in the near future. 

T.O.P said, "Since I made my debut, I've been saying to my fans that I've been planning to come back with a solo album when I felt ready. I feel ready now. My first album will be coming out soon, and it will be my very first journey of sharing who I really am." 

He continued, "I've been recording continuously during my hiatus, and there'll be lots of genres included in the album. All songs are from my pure heart―I spent a lot of sweat and effort to make this album possible. The songs will b e drawn from those 100 tracks that I wrote over the last five years." 
T.O.PBack in February, T.O.P parted ways with his longtime management agency YG Entertainment, but the group will be releasing a new song soon. 

(Credit= 'BIGBANG' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
