뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Seo Eunkwang Gives a Hilarious Response to His Fan Who Did Not Look at Him for a Few Seconds
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Seo Eunkwang Gives a Hilarious Response to His Fan Who Did Not Look at Him for a Few Seconds

[SBS Star] Seo Eunkwang Gives a Hilarious Response to His Fan Who Did Not Look at Him for a Few Seconds

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.08 17:26 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Seo Eunkwang Gives a Hilarious Response to His Fan Who Did Not Look at Him for a Few Seconds
Seo Eunkwang of K-pop boy group BTOB made fans laugh at his fan signing event. 

On March 6, BTOB's fan signing event for the group's latest studio album 'Be Together' was held. 

During the fan signing event, Seo Eunkwang posed for photos for his fans who brought good cameras with them to take his photos. 
Seo EunkwangWhile the photo time went on, one fan happened to look away from Seo Eunkwang for a few seconds.

It seemed like she was looking at the other members of BTOB for a moment. 

Since Seo Eunkwang knew that she was a fan of him, he responded to this right away. 

He pointed at her with his finger in anger, then asked her to look at him by pointing at his eyes, then hers. 

He also pulled an angry face, looking as if he was very unhappy about her not concentrating on him. 
Seo EunkwangAs they were sitting far from each other, he did not say any words. 

Even though he did not say anything, it seemed pretty much clear what he wanted to say to her. 

His facial expression completely contrasted to the times when she was looking at him well. 

After the fan signing event, she posted these photos of Seo Eunkwang on her social media. 

Fans laughed after looking at his honest, cute and funny response to him being jealous, as well as his contrasting photos. 
Seo Eunkwang(Credit= 'seoeunkwang_net' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.