[SBS Star] Seo Eunkwang Gives a Hilarious Response to His Fan Who Did Not Look at Him for a Few Seconds

Seo Eunkwang of K-pop boy group BTOB made fans laugh at his fan signing event.On March 6, BTOB's fan signing event for the group's latest studio album 'Be Together' was held.During the fan signing event, Seo Eunkwang posed for photos for his fans who brought good cameras with them to take his photos.While the photo time went on, one fan happened to look away from Seo Eunkwang for a few seconds.It seemed like she was looking at the other members of BTOB for a moment.Since Seo Eunkwang knew that she was a fan of him, he responded to this right away.He pointed at her with his finger in anger, then asked her to look at him by pointing at his eyes, then hers.He also pulled an angry face, looking as if he was very unhappy about her not concentrating on him.As they were sitting far from each other, he did not say any words.Even though he did not say anything, it seemed pretty much clear what he wanted to say to her.His facial expression completely contrasted to the times when she was looking at him well.After the fan signing event, she posted these photos of Seo Eunkwang on her social media.Fans laughed after looking at his honest, cute and funny response to him being jealous, as well as his contrasting photos.(Credit= 'seoeunkwang_net' Twitter)(SBS Star)