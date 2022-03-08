[SBS Star] T-ARA Hyomin & Soccer Player Hwang Ui-jo's Relationship Comes to an End After 4 Months

Hyomin of K-pop girl group T-ARA and professional soccer player Hwang Ui-jo broke up with each other after four months.In the beginning of January, it was reported that Hyomin and Hwang Ui-jo started dating one another from November last year.As Hyomin was in Korea and Hwang Ui-jo was in France, they were doing a long-distance relationship.Hwang Ui-jo plays as forward for Ligue 1 club Football Club des Girondins de Bordeaux, based in Bordeaux, France.Since Hwang Ui-jo is unable to come to Korea due to his hectic schedule, it was said that they frequently enjoyed their dates in Europe.Last December, Hyomin even flew to Europe, and they went on a trip to Switzerland together; some photos of their trip were posted online later as well.At that time when multiple reports were made about their relationship, none of them gave an official response.Then on March 8, Hyomin finally shared her official response regarding their relationship, but stated that they were no longer together.Hyomin said, "When we were speculated to be dating each other in January, we were both not part of an agency. That's why we couldn't give any official response to the reports."She continued, "But yes, we were together at that time, but not anymore. We had good feelings for each other, but after our relationship went public without our intention, things became difficult for us. We felt pressured."She went on, "Naturally, we became distant to each other. We have decided just to be supportive of each other from distance now."(Credit= 'thekfa' 'hwang_uijo' 'hyominnn' Instagram)(SBS Star)