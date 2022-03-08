[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I Can't Tell the Difference" NMIXX BAE Has the Same Voice as Suzy?

BAE of K-pop girl group NMIXX and K-pop artist Suzy's voice sound so similar that even their fans cannot tell the difference.On February 22, JYP Entertainment launched their new girl group NMIXX with a single 'AD MARE'.Instantly after their debut, they became the center of attention among K-pop fans because of their unique but beautiful appearance, catchy song, great performance skills and more.One of the members BAE was the talk of town for an interesting reason though.She almost had the same voice as Suzy, a member of JYP Entertainment's disbanded sunbae group miss A.They both had a mid to low range voice, and lots of cute aegyo sounds when they spoke.When listening to their voices with eyes closed, it was hard to tell which voice belonged to which person.Even Suzy's longtime fans claimed that they could not tell the difference between their voices.They also both have bunny-like cute front teeth, and the innocent looks with a roundy face.As BAE (Bae Jin-sol) and Suzy (Bae Su-ji) have the same family name 'bae' as well, many K-pop fans are jokingly making a comment such as, "They might be a distant relative!"(Credit= 'nmixx_official' 'skuukzky' Instagram, 'NMIXXOfficial' Facebook)(SBS Star)