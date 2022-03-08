뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I Can't Tell the Difference" NMIXX BAE Has the Same Voice as Suzy?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I Can't Tell the Difference" NMIXX BAE Has the Same Voice as Suzy?

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I Can't Tell the Difference" NMIXX BAE Has the Same Voice as Suzy?

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.08 11:19 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I Cant Tell the Difference" NMIXX BAE Has the Same Voice as Suzy?
BAE of K-pop girl group NMIXX and K-pop artist Suzy's voice sound so similar that even their fans cannot tell the difference. 

On February 22, JYP Entertainment launched their new girl group NMIXX with a single 'AD MARE'. 

Instantly after their debut, they became the center of attention among K-pop fans because of their unique but beautiful appearance, catchy song, great performance skills and more. 
NMIXXOne of the members BAE was the talk of town for an interesting reason though. 

She almost had the same voice as Suzy, a member of JYP Entertainment's disbanded sunbae group miss A. 

They both had a mid to low range voice, and lots of cute aegyo sounds when they spoke. 

When listening to their voices with eyes closed, it was hard to tell which voice belonged to which person. 

Even Suzy's longtime fans claimed that they could not tell the difference between their voices. 
 

They also both have bunny-like cute front teeth, and the innocent looks with a roundy face. 

As BAE (Bae Jin-sol) and Suzy (Bae Su-ji) have the same family name 'bae' as well, many K-pop fans are jokingly making a comment such as, "They might be a distant relative!" 
NMIXX(Credit= 'nmixx_official' 'skuukzky' Instagram, 'NMIXXOfficial' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.