[SBS Star] Mijoo Shares She Completely Lost Her Voice After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Mijoo of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz shared that she has totally lost her voice after testing positive for COVID-19.
On March 5 episode of MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo', the members and Mijoo were seen talking on the phone.
As it had not been long since Mijoo tested positive for COVID-19, Yu Jae Seok called her to see how she is holding up.
When Mijoo picked up his call, he called her by her nickname 'Mae-joo'.
But she responded to it with an energyless voice, "Yes, hello."
She told him her symptoms, "My voice is gone. It's totally gone."
With a worried look, Yu Jae Seok told her, "I told you so. I told you it'll be like that.", since he experienced COVID-19 before she did.
In response to this, Jung Jun-ha commented, "Oh no, Mijoo. You can't talk right now, right?"
Mijoo answered, "It almost feels like someone's trying to tear my throat into pieces."
To this, Yu Jae Seok said, "Alright, Mijoo. Eat well, and take a good rest. And don't talk!", then hurriedly hung up so that she could rest.
After the end of their phone call, Jung Jun-ha playfully gave Yu Jae Seok a death stare, and sighed.
This was because Yu Jae Seok contracted the coronavirus before Mijoo, and they filmed together around that time.
