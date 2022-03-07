[SBS Star] Mijoo Shares She Completely Lost Her Voice After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Mijoo of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz shared that she has totally lost her voice after testing positive for COVID-19.On March 5 episode of MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo', the members and Mijoo were seen talking on the phone.As it had not been long since Mijoo tested positive for COVID-19, Yu Jae Seok called her to see how she is holding up.When Mijoo picked up his call, he called her by her nickname 'Mae-joo'.But she responded to it with an energyless voice, "Yes, hello."She told him her symptoms, "My voice is gone. It's totally gone."With a worried look, Yu Jae Seok told her, "I told you so. I told you it'll be like that.", since he experienced COVID-19 before she did.In response to this, Jung Jun-ha commented, "Oh no, Mijoo. You can't talk right now, right?"Mijoo answered, "It almost feels like someone's trying to tear my throat into pieces."To this, Yu Jae Seok said, "Alright, Mijoo. Eat well, and take a good rest. And don't talk!", then hurriedly hung up so that she could rest.After the end of their phone call, Jung Jun-ha playfully gave Yu Jae Seok a death stare, and sighed.This was because Yu Jae Seok contracted the coronavirus before Mijoo, and they filmed together around that time.(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo)(SBS Star)