뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Mijoo Shares She Completely Lost Her Voice After Testing Positive for COVID-19
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Mijoo Shares She Completely Lost Her Voice After Testing Positive for COVID-19

[SBS Star] Mijoo Shares She Completely Lost Her Voice After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.07 18:29 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Mijoo Shares She Completely Lost Her Voice After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Mijoo of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz shared that she has totally lost her voice after testing positive for COVID-19. 

On March 5 episode of MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo', the members and Mijoo were seen talking on the phone. 

As it had not been long since Mijoo tested positive for COVID-19, Yu Jae Seok called her to see how she is holding up. 
Hangout with YooWhen Mijoo picked up his call, he called her by her nickname 'Mae-joo'. 

But she responded to it with an energyless voice, "Yes, hello." 

She told him her symptoms, "My voice is gone. It's totally gone." 

With a worried look, Yu Jae Seok told her, "I told you so. I told you it'll be like that.", since he experienced COVID-19 before she did. 
Hangout with YooIn response to this, Jung Jun-ha commented, "Oh no, Mijoo. You can't talk right now, right?"  

Mijoo answered, "It almost feels like someone's trying to tear my throat into pieces." 

To this, Yu Jae Seok said, "Alright, Mijoo. Eat well, and take a good rest. And don't talk!", then hurriedly hung up so that she could rest. 
Hangout with YooAfter the end of their phone call, Jung Jun-ha playfully gave Yu Jae Seok a death stare, and sighed. 

This was because Yu Jae Seok contracted the coronavirus before Mijoo, and they filmed together around that time. 

(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.