[SBS Star] Shin Mina & Kim Woo Bin Spotted in the Posters for Their First-ever Drama Together
Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.07 17:40 View Count
Actress Shin Mina and actor Kim Woo Bin were seen together in the posters for their drama. 

On March 7, tvN released two types of posters for their upcoming drama 'Our Blues'. 

'Our Blues' is a drama written by writer Noh Hee-kyung, who previously wrote hit dramas including 'That Winter, the Wind Blows', 'Dear My Friends', 'Worlds Within' and more. 

It will depict the lives of 14 people in different ages and backgrounds living as neighbors in a quiet neighborhood in Jeju Island. 
Shin Mina and Kim Woo BinIn the posters released, the 14 people sit on the stairs and watch something. 

Although they are all different to each other, they seem to be showing support for the same thing.  

In the first row of the stairs, actor Lee Byung Hun, Shin Mina, actress Han Ji Min and Kim Woo Bin sat side by side. 

Above them, there is a writing that said, "To us, living in this world, be happy!" 
Shin Mina and Kim Woo BinShin Mina and Kim Woo Bin have been in a relationship for about seven years since 2015, after meeting for a commercial shooting. 

'Our Blues' marks Shin Mina and Kim Woo Bin's first time to work in a drama together. 

It is also the first time for them to be seen together for work since their commercial. 

Although they will not be playing lovers in the drama, they may certainly be seen together in a drama, just like them in the posters. 

Following the release of the posters, Shin Mina and Kim Woo Bin's fans became even more excited about watching the drama. 
Shin Mina and Kim Woo Bin(Credit= tvN Our Blues, 'giordanokr' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.