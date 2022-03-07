[SBS Star] VIDEO: JUNGKOOK Gets Surprised After Discovering He Does Not Have JIN's Number on His Phone

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS got surprised after finding out that he does not have his fellow member JIN's number on his phone.On March 7, JUNGKOOK, JIN, and two other members of BTS V and J-HOPE went live on NAVER V LIVE.About an hour and a half after they began their live broadcast, they decided to wrap it up.To decide a person to stay and wrap up the live broadcast, they played a fun numbers game together.As V lost the game, JUNGKOOK, JIN and J-HOPE packed their bags, said goodbye to fans, and pretended to leave V behind.When V sat on the couch in a sulk, JUNGKOOK and J-HOPE returned, laughing, and sat back on the couch.That was when they discovered that JIN really had left; he had gone home for real.They made angry comments such as, "Wow, I can't believe this.", "Seriously, JIN?!", "How could he do this to us?" and more.Then, J-HOPE asked JUNGKOOK to call JIN, saying, "Let's say something to him. Ask him how he could do this to us!"JUNGKOOK took his phone out, and started scrolling down his contact list to find JIN's number.A little while, however, JUNGKOOK laughed and stated, "I'm sorry, but I don't have JIN's number."As soon as V and J-HOPE heard this, they burst out laughing.Both V and J-HOPE said, "What? Are you crazy? How can you not have his number?"JUNGKOOK sweated at an unexpected situation, and explained, "I recently updated my phone, and it's become pretty much like a new phone."V responded, "But you should have asked for his number if you didn't have it!"With an awkward smile, JUNGKOOK stated, "I used to sync it with my online contact list, but I didn't sync it this time. That's why I don't have his number."Then, J-HOPE called JIN on his phone, and told him that they were back in front of camera.JIN said, "Oh. I love you, ARMY! I only think of ARMY!", making JUNGKOOK, V and J-HOPE shake their heads side-to-side.He continued, "Hey, guys! Take it easy and wrap it up well, okay? Bye!", then hung up.To this, the three guys laughingly commented, "He's so chill like that."(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)