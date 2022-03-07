[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE Updates Fans After Recovering from COVID-19

ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has been released from COVID-19 self-quarantine.On March 7, ROSÉ's management agency YG Entertainment released an official statement regarding the BLACKPINK member.YG Entertainment stated, "We would like to inform you that BLACKPINK's ROSÉ was released from self-quarantine as of yesterday (March 6), following the decision of health authorities that she was no longer a concern for spreading COVID-19."The agency added, "ROSÉ has been receiving necessary treatments at home after being fully vaccinated for COVID-19. She did not display any particular symptoms and her current health is in prime condition."ROSÉ herself also took to her personal Instagram to give her fans an update on her health.She wrote, "BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fans), thank you for waiting so patiently for me. And I'm sorry for keeping you all worried. I'm okay."She continued, "I prepared a little something (my very first vlog, I know that everyone's been dying for) since I know you all missed me like crazy! Stay tuned for my vlog at 7PM KST, and I hope you all enjoy it! (It's my first vlog, so be kind)"(Credit= 'roses_are_rosie' Instagram)(SBS Star)