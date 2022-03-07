[SBS Star] Seonye Shares What She Is Going to Say to Her Daughter If She Wants to Be a K-pop Star

Disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls' leader Seonye shared how she is going to respond to her daughter if she says she wants to become a K-pop star.On March 6 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Seonye made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Seo Jang Hoon asked Seonye around what age she started liking singing.Seonye answered, "I don't even know how old I was. I've just loved singing since when I was really young. My grandparents used to play me trot songs, and I used to sing along to them all the time."Then, Seo Jang Hoon asked, "If one of your daughters wants to become a K-pop star in the future, what would you say to her?"Seonye responded, "Well, I'll first have to see if she has the talent for it. I'll also check how serious she is about her dream to make debut in the K-pop industry. I won't just say yes."She continued, "After that, I'll think about what advice I can give her that will be helpful for her when she actually joins the industry."Following that, Seonye mentioned the possibility of Wonder Girls getting back together.Seonye said, "It honestly would be so great if we could perform together again. I would love that myself."She went on with a smile, "I'm sure the opportunity of us performing again will come at a good time for all of us. I'm also looking forward to that moment."Seonye debuted as a Wonder Girls leader in 2007, and officially left the group in July 2015.In the beginning of 2013, she surprised many K-pop fans by announcing marriage with a Korean-Canadian missionary James Park while actively promoting as Wonder Girls.The couple has three daughters who are 10, 7 and 4 years old.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'sunye.m' Instagram)(SBS Star)