[SBS Star] Han So-hee's Agency Responds to Reports of Her Mother's Debts

Actress Han So-hee's management agency shared their official statement regarding reports of her mother's debts.On March 6, it was reported that that Han So-hee's mother had been sued for fraud.Reports said that Han So-hee's mother had used a bank account under Han So-hee's name, causing her to be sued as well.Then on March 7, Han So-hee's management agency 9Ato Entertainment shared that the actress has nothing to do with the fraud cases.9Ato Entertainment stated, "Han So-hee's mother used a bank account under Han So-hee's name in the process of borrowing money. She opened the bank account when Han So-hee was a minor, and she used that account to borrow money without Han So-hee's knowledge."The agency continued, "Similar cases happened a few more times. There was even a case involving the forgery of a private document. Due to the series of cases, a civil trial was carried out, and the court drew a clear line that Han So-hee had nothing to do with these cases."The agency added, "We are additionally revealing that Han So-hee has no plans to take responsibility for this debt. It is true that Han So-hee cannot cut the moral ties between her mother. She feels apologetic for people who were harmed against her will. Despite the situation, we hope that incidents like these will not be repeated through this strong response of ours."(Credit= 9Ato Entertainment)(SBS Star)