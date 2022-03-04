뉴스
[SBS Star] Epik High Tukutz Shows Off About Buying a Meal to BTS SUGA When He Was a Trainee?
Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.04 18:01
Tukutz of Hip-hop group Epik High shared that he bought a bowl of jajangmyeon to SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS years ago. 

On March 2, one YouTube channel uploaded a video of the members of Epik High talking over a meal together. 

While they were eating some noodles, the production team mentioned hearing about Epik High buying jajangmyeon (black bean sauce noodles) to BTS in the past. 

They said, "We saw a news article that titled, 'Tukutz Shows Off About Buying Jajangmyeon to BTS'. Is this true?" 
Epik HighIn response to this, Tablo frowned and commented, "What? Did you really show off about that? Why would you do that?! That's just not cool at all." 

Tukutz responded, "Hey, I didn't show off. Let me make things clear here. I was simply stating a fact, okay? I showed off to nobody." 

He continued, all worked up by Tablo's response, "I did buy jajangmyeon to SUGA when he was still a trainee. But did I tell him to pay me back? No, I just shared that had happened in the past, that's all." 

Tablo and Mithra laughed and said, "Okay, okay, we get it now!" 
Epik HighAfter that, Tukutz was seen sending a video message to RM in English. 

Tukutz said, "Hey, RM. How have you been? Are you there?"

Then, he playfully added, "I need you. I need you right now. I need you.", and sobbed. 
 

(Credit= 'Gems 잼스' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
