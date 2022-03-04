[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Talks About Joining the MCU & What the 'Wooga Family' Means to Him

Actor Park Seo Jun opened up about how he felt being contacted by Marvel for his role in 'Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels'.On March 3, British media The Guardian released their exclusive interview with Park Seo Jun.During the interview, Park Seo Jun was asked about how he felt when he first heard the offer from Marvel to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).To this, Park Seo Jun shared, "When I first heard that the Marvel Cinematic Universe wanted to speak to me, I couldn't believe it. I actually couldn't believe it."He continued, "I'm not someone who has a fear of challenges, but whether I am filming in South Korea or abroad, everything is a challenge for me. So, I did feel some nerves at first. But everyone was so helpful and welcoming that I was able to find my feet really quickly."As the interview goes on, Park Seo Jun also talked about the 'Wooga Family', a group of his celebrity friends that includes V of K-pop boy group BTS, actors Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and singer Peakboy.Park Seo Jun said, "They are really good friends to me and very comforting. Not only do we share the same values, thoughts and perspectives on things but we are in similar industries, and so we are able to share advice. We try to comfort each other as human beings, because what I am going through could be something that the others might go through in the future."(Credit= The Guardian, Awesome ENT, Online Community, Marvel)(SBS Star)