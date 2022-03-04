뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Talks About Joining the MCU & What the 'Wooga Family' Means to Him
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Talks About Joining the MCU & What the 'Wooga Family' Means to Him

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Talks About Joining the MCU & What the 'Wooga Family' Means to Him

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.03.04 17:04 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Talks About Joining the MCU & What the Wooga Family Means to Him
Actor Park Seo Jun opened up about how he felt being contacted by Marvel for his role in 'Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels'.

On March 3, British media The Guardian released their exclusive interview with Park Seo Jun.
Park Seo Jun Talks About Joining the MCU & What the 'Wooga Family' Means to HimDuring the interview, Park Seo Jun was asked about how he felt when he first heard the offer from Marvel to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

To this, Park Seo Jun shared, "When I first heard that the Marvel Cinematic Universe wanted to speak to me, I couldn't believe it. I actually couldn't believe it."

He continued, "I'm not someone who has a fear of challenges, but whether I am filming in South Korea or abroad, everything is a challenge for me. So, I did feel some nerves at first. But everyone was so helpful and welcoming that I was able to find my feet really quickly."
Park Seo Jun Talks About Joining the MCU & What the 'Wooga Family' Means to HimAs the interview goes on, Park Seo Jun also talked about the 'Wooga Family', a group of his celebrity friends that includes V of K-pop boy group BTS, actors Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and singer Peakboy.

Park Seo Jun said, "They are really good friends to me and very comforting. Not only do we share the same values, thoughts and perspectives on things but we are in similar industries, and so we are able to share advice. We try to comfort each other as human beings, because what I am going through could be something that the others might go through in the future."
Park Seo Jun Talks About Joining the MCU & What the 'Wooga Family' Means to Him Park Seo Jun Talks About Joining the MCU & What the 'Wooga Family' Means to Him(Credit= The Guardian, Awesome ENT, Online Community, Marvel)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.