[SBS Star] Han Ga In Shares She Pretends to Be Calm & Quiet in Front of Her In-laws
[SBS Star] Han Ga In Shares She Pretends to Be Calm & Quiet in Front of Her In-laws

[SBS Star] Han Ga In Shares She Pretends to Be Calm & Quiet in Front of Her In-laws

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.04 17:08
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Han Ga In Shares She Pretends to Be Calm & Quiet in Front of Her In-laws
Actress Han Ga In revealed that she pretends to be calm and quiet, hiding her real self, in front of her in-laws. 

On March 3 episode of SBS' television show 'Circle House' (literal title), Han Ga In shared her little secret. 

While speaking about being pretentious in front of a certain group of people, Han Ga In said she is also not completely herself when she is with her in-laws. 

Han Ga In said, "During our recordings, I sometimes think to myself, 'Will it be okay for me to say this?' I also feel like I talk too much without thinking." 

She continued, "Whenever I think like this, it seems like I unconsciously think of my father-in-law. When I think of him, I'm like, 'Oh, yes, of course I shouldn't say that. I have to behave.'" 
Han Ga InTo this, Lee Seung Gi asked, "So, are you saying that you are pretending to be Han Ga In on this show, not Kim Hyun-joo(Han Ga In's real name)?" 

Han Ga In burst out laughing and commented, "Exactly! You are totally right! The reason why I pretend to be Han Ga In is all because of my father-in-law." 
Han Ga InThen, Han Ga In sent a video message to his husband actor Yeon Jung Hoon and in-laws. 

The actress said, "I know I'm a daughter-in-law who isn't able to do anything well. But thank you for loving me like your own daughter." 

She went on, "But I hope you don't watch 'Circle House' for my sake. Dear my mother-in-law, father-in-law and husband, you can watch it up to today, but please don't watch it any more afterwards. Please don't watch the replays as well." 
Han Ga In(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, SBS Circle House) 

(SBS Star) 
