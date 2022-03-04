[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares His Worries, "People Ask Me Whether I Really Am an Actor"

It was revealed that actor Lee Kwang Soo worried about his image as an actor as his image as a funny entertainer was too powerful.On March 3 episode of tvN's television show 'Unexpected Business 2', Lee Kwang Soo's concerns were unveiled.While Lee Kwang Soo, actors Zo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun, Kim Woo Bin and Lim Ju Hwan sat down for a meal together, they began to talk about their past projects.That was when Cha Tae Hyun brought up Lee Kwang Soo's 2015 movie 'Collective Invention', where he mutated into a man-fish due to side effects from an experimental drug.About acting in this movie, Lee Kwang Soo laughed and said, "Do you guys know how hard it was to film that movie? The fish head wasn't computer-generated imagery. I actually had to put on a mask."He continued, "It was so hard to breathe. I had to use a nasal cannula to breathe properly. I couldn't let any light get in, so..."Then, Zo In Sung commented, "You know, Kwang Soo takes a lot of roles that are difficult to play. He used to have these worries about his public image."The actor went on, "When we would drink together in the past, he would say things like, 'People keep trying to sort me into one of these particular category: actor and entertainer.'"He resumed, "It was that everyone around him kept asking whether his job was an actor or entertainer, and tried to categorize him into one. In order to overcome those looks from people, he tried really hard."He added, "But in the end, I believe Kwang Soo is a hybrid. Over these years, he has built his own character in the industry, and I'm proud of him for that."Upon listening to Zo In Sung's words, Lee Kwang Soo smiled and thanked him by politely bowing to him.(Credit= tvN Unexpected Business 2)(SBS Star)