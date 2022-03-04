뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares His Worries, "People Ask Me Whether I Really Am an Actor"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares His Worries, "People Ask Me Whether I Really Am an Actor"

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares His Worries, "People Ask Me Whether I Really Am an Actor"

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.04 15:58 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares His Worries, "People Ask Me Whether I Really Am an Actor"
It was revealed that actor Lee Kwang Soo worried about his image as an actor as his image as a funny entertainer was too powerful. 

On March 3 episode of tvN's television show 'Unexpected Business 2', Lee Kwang Soo's concerns were unveiled. 

While Lee Kwang Soo, actors Zo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun, Kim Woo Bin and Lim Ju Hwan sat down for a meal together, they began to talk about their past projects. 

That was when Cha Tae Hyun brought up Lee Kwang Soo's 2015 movie 'Collective Invention', where he mutated into a man-fish due to side effects from an experimental drug.
Unexpected Business 2About acting in this movie, Lee Kwang Soo laughed and said, "Do you guys know how hard it was to film that movie? The fish head wasn't computer-generated imagery. I actually had to put on a mask." 

He continued, "It was so hard to breathe. I had to use a nasal cannula to breathe properly. I couldn't let any light get in, so..." 
Unexpected Business 2Then, Zo In Sung commented, "You know, Kwang Soo takes a lot of roles that are difficult to play. He used to have these worries about his public image." 

The actor went on, "When we would drink together in the past, he would say things like, 'People keep trying to sort me into one of these particular category: actor and entertainer.'" 

He resumed, "It was that everyone around him kept asking whether his job was an actor or entertainer, and tried to categorize him into one. In order to overcome those looks from people, he tried really hard." 

He added, "But in the end, I believe Kwang Soo is a hybrid. Over these years, he has built his own character in the industry, and I'm proud of him for that." 

Upon listening to Zo In Sung's words, Lee Kwang Soo smiled and thanked him by politely bowing to him. 
Unexpected Business 2(Credit= tvN Unexpected Business 2) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 3
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.