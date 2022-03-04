[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Tells Kim Woo Bin Off for Falling Asleep in the Middle of a Talk

Actor Lee Kwang Soo was seen telling another actor Kim Woo Bin off for falling asleep in the middle of a talk.On March 3 episode of tvN's television show 'Unexpected Business 2', Lee Kwang Soo and Kim Woo Bin exchanged a hilarious conversation.After working their morning shift at a supermarket, Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Woo Bin, actors Lim Ju Hwan, Zo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun went on a break.Currently, the five stars are managing and working full-time at one local supermarket in the countryside.Some talked together, while some took a nap during the break.Following the break, Kim Woo Bin said to Lee Kwang Soo, "Don't you just feel like being born again after you wake up from a nap?"Kim Woo Bin resumed, "Tae Hyun was talking, and I was responding to his words. Then, I fell asleep before I knew it. I believe he was talking about his second daughter at that time..."Lee Kwang Soo commented in surprise, "Seriously? You were already asleep then?!"As Kim Woo Bin smiled and nodded, Lee Kwang Soo said in a loud voice, "What? You basxxxd! You were the one who asked Tae Hyun about his kids!"At that point, they both just burst into laughter, and laughed for ages.Then, Kim Woo Bin laughingly stated, "Wasn't that a very beginning of the talk as well?", and continued laughing.(Credit= tvN Unexpected Business 2)(SBS Star)