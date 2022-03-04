뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Tells Kim Woo Bin Off for Falling Asleep in the Middle of a Talk
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Tells Kim Woo Bin Off for Falling Asleep in the Middle of a Talk

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Tells Kim Woo Bin Off for Falling Asleep in the Middle of a Talk

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.04 13:44 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Tells Kim Woo Bin Off for Falling Asleep in the Middle of a Talk
Actor Lee Kwang Soo was seen telling another actor Kim Woo Bin off for falling asleep in the middle of a talk. 

On March 3 episode of tvN's television show 'Unexpected Business 2', Lee Kwang Soo and Kim Woo Bin exchanged a hilarious conversation. 

After working their morning shift at a supermarket, Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Woo Bin, actors Lim Ju Hwan, Zo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun went on a break. 

Currently, the five stars are managing and working full-time at one local supermarket in the countryside. 

Some talked together, while some took a nap during the break. 
Kim Woo Bin and Lee Kwang SooFollowing the break, Kim Woo Bin said to Lee Kwang Soo, "Don't you just feel like being born again after you wake up from a nap?"

Kim Woo Bin resumed, "Tae Hyun was talking, and I was responding to his words. Then, I fell asleep before I knew it. I believe he was talking about his second daughter at that time..." 

Lee Kwang Soo commented in surprise, "Seriously? You were already asleep then?!" 

As Kim Woo Bin smiled and nodded, Lee Kwang Soo said in a loud voice, "What? You basxxxd! You were the one who asked Tae Hyun about his kids!"
Kim Woo Bin and Lee Kwang SooAt that point, they both just burst into laughter, and laughed for ages. 

Then, Kim Woo Bin laughingly stated, "Wasn't that a very beginning of the talk as well?", and continued laughing. 
Kim Woo Bin and Lee Kwang Soo(Credit= tvN Unexpected Business 2) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.