[SBS Star] ARMYs Who Failed to Get a Ticket for BTS Concert Donate to Ukraine Instead
Published 2022.03.04 13:40
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] ARMYs Who Failed to Get a Ticket for BTS Concert Donate to Ukraine Instead
Some fans of K-pop boy group BTS made a donation relay after they failed to get their tickets for the group's upcoming Seoul concert.

On March 3, the pre-ticket sales for the official ARMY (BTS' fan club) members took place online.

As expected, tickets for the all three concert days immediately ran out.
BTSHowever, some ARMYs turned their 'despair' into something meaningful―they decided to donate their ticket money to Ukraine instead.

One ARMY who donated her ticket money for children in Ukraine wrote, "It's the money that I wanted to spend happily, so I think it's appropriate to spend it on a good cause."
BTS BTSThis is not the first time for ARMYs to reach out to Ukraine after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Last month, ARMYs all around the world raised funds to help Ukrainian ARMYs and the citizens of Ukraine.
BTSMeanwhile, BTS is scheduled to hold 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL' on March 10, 12 and 13 at Jamsil Olympic Stadium, Seoul.

It is the group's first in-person concert in Seoul in two and a half years, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and regulations.

Only a total of 15,000 fans will be permitted for each concert dates.

(Credit= Twitter, Online Community, BIGHIT MUSIC)

(SBS Star)
