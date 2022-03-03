뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I'm Excited!" BTS JUNGKOOK Graduates from University with a Presidential Award
Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.03 18:10
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS has successfully graduated from university with a presidential award. 

On March 3, JUNGKOOK shared exciting news through a video on his university's official YouTube channel. 

In this video, JUNGKOOK revealed that he graduated from his university―Global Cyber University. 

He said, "Hi, I'm Jeon Jung-kook. I majored in Broadcasting & Entertainment at Global Cyber University, and I'm graduating today. Graduation is a period, and also a beginning. That's probably why I feel very emotional, but excited at the same time." 

He continued, "I would like to pay my sincere gratitude to everyone at the university, from the president, professors and staff members. Additionally, I would like to congratulate all students who are graduating today, too." 
JUNGKOOK JUNGKOOKThen, JUNGKOOK shared how he feels about receiving the President Award. 

The K-pop star commented, "Thank you so much for giving me such a great award. I'll do my best to become a good role model for younger students." 

After that, JUNGKOOK was asked if he could share his words to the students who graduated with him on this day. 

JUNGKOOK said, "I believe learning is a very exciting and remarkable experience that one could get in this world. I hope you cherish your present times, and put your best effort to achieve your dreams as well. I'll always root for you and your dreams." 

He resumed, "In the meantime, I'll do my best to make and come up with better music and performances for our fans." 
 

(Credit= 'Global Cyber University 글로벌사이버대학교' YouTube, Big Hit Music) 

(SBS Star) 
