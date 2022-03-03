[SBS Star] BTS' 'Sister Group' to Debut in the Third Quarter of This Year

HYBE's subsidiary label ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin revealed that the label's new girl group will make its debut in the third quarter of 2022.On March 2, American entertainment news outlet Variety named Min Hee Jin as one of the 'Women That Have Made an Impact in Global Entertainment'.Variety releases its annual list of the most influential women in the entertainment industry worldwide, in celebration of International Women's Day on March 8.As for the reason for choosing Min Hee Jin, Variety highlighted her contribution as a pioneer in redefining the value of K-pop artists.Variety wrote, "She was credited with reinventing the concept of 'concepts', and a new era of girl groups with Girls' Generation, then SHINee and EXO. ADOR is preparing to launch a new girl group in 2022."Min Hee Jin personally thanked Variety for the feature, and revealed her plan for the upcoming girl group.She said, "I'm currently focusing on planning and producing ADOR's new girl group. In the third quarter of this year, we will be able to introduce a unique girl group that can present new tastes and images to K-pop fans all across the globe."Back in November 2021, Min Hee Jin was appointed as the CEO of ADOR―a new label under South Korea's entertainment giant HYBE.As the CEO/Creative Director of ADOR, she is in charge of the entire production process of the new girl group.(Credit= ADOR, HYBE)(SBS Star)