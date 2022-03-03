뉴스
[SBS Star] 2PM NICHKHUN Shocks Everyone with His New Look
[SBS Star] 2PM NICHKHUN Shocks Everyone with His New Look

Published 2022.03.03 14:50 View Count
K-pop boy group 2PM's member NICHKHUN surprised his fans with a major transformation on his look.

On March 1, NICHKHUN took to his personal Instagram to share new photos of himself.
NICHKHUNIn the photos, NICHKHUN is seen in a long hair with some mustache on his face.

Along with the photos, NICHKHUN informed his fans that the photos are for his upcoming movie 'Cracked'.

'Cracked' is an upcoming horror-thriller film that portrays a series of bizarre stories that occur after the death of a famous painter.

In the film, NICHKHUN will take on the role of 'Tim', an art restorer who comes across a woman who inherited a collection of mysterious paintings from her father.
NICHKHUN(Credit= 'khunsta0624' Instagram, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
