뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Says BTS V Has Not Changed Since They First Met Despite His Fame
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Says BTS V Has Not Changed Since They First Met Despite His Fame

[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Says BTS V Has Not Changed Since They First Met Despite His Fame

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.03 14:06 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Says BTS V Has Not Changed Since They First Met Despite His Fame
Actor Park Hyung Sik shared that V of K-pop boy group BTS is still the same guy he met years ago. 

On March 2, one Japanese fashion magazine released their interview with Park Hyung Sik online. 

During this interview, Park Hyung Sik was asked about his friendship with V, "How do you feel about seeing your friend being so loved around the world?" 

To this, Park Hyung Sik answered, "It's still very hard-to-believe that there are such a great number of people who love him so much." 

He continued, "Not only BTS has received awards at prestigious awards ceremonies in the States, but they also got all non-Koreans to sing along to their songs which were in Korean. It was amazing to witness that." 
Park Hyung Sik and VEven though V is a global star to many, Park Hyung Sik shared that V is a cute younger brother-like friend to him. 

Park Hyung Sik said, "But to me, V is still my cute younger brother. When we meet up, we would joke around and have lots of fun together." 

He resumed, "He hasn't changed a single bit since the very first time I met him. He's professional in terms of his work, but he is just a normal boy like everybody else." 
Park Hyung Sik and VPark Hyung Sik and V have been good friends for a long time since around 2017. 

They are also friends with singer Peakboy, actors Choi Woo Shik and Park Seo Jun, who are all part of 'Wooga Family'―the name of their group of friends. 
Park Hyung Sik and V(Credit= 'phs1116' 'bn_sj2013' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 14
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.