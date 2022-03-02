뉴스
[SBS Star] Red Velvet YERI Sends SHINee MINHO a Snack Truck Filled with Love & Support
Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2022.03.02
YERI of K-pop girl group Red Velvet showed her love and support for MINHO of boy group SHINee. 

On March 1, MINHO uploaded two different photos on his Instagram. 

The first photo was of MINHO bowing towards the camera in front of a snack truck. 

On the snack truck, it said, "Dear MINHO oppa, who I love so much. Here is my support! From YERI." 

Over this photo, MINHO wrote, "Oh what?! Ye-rim(YERI's real name)! Thank you, thank you!" with a thumbs up emoji. 
MINHOIn the next photo, MINHO held a cup of coffee in his hand, which had his photo printed on. 

About this photo, he wrote, "Coffee=ice Americano. Thank you, YERI, you are the best! Thanks for your support, all my shootings are going well at the moment." 

Currently, MINHO is busy filming Netflix's new romance series 'The Fabulous', and it seems like YERI sent a snack truck to the set for the series.  
MINHOMINHO and YERI have known each other for years since when they were still trainees at SM Entertainment. 

It is said that MINHO adores YERI, and YERI treats MINHO as if he is her own older brother. 
MINHO(Credit= 'choiminho_1209' Instagram, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
