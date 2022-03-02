[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON's Nephew Is All Healthy; He Also Looks Just like Uncle GD?

G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG's nephew is growing up healthily.On March 1, G-DRAGON's older sister Kwon Da-mi shared some new photos on her Instagram.The photos were of her baby boy sleeping in the crib in peace.Along with these photos, Kwon Da-mi wrote, "My cutie pie. He's getting used to being at home very well."She continued, "It's been 26 days since he was born. He's already over 4.5 kg though. Let's keep growing up healthily."Back on February 11, Kwon Da-mi uploaded a photo of her, her husband and her son holding hands together on her Instagram.Over this photo, she wrote, "He looked more like his uncle yesterday, but he looks more like his father today."She resumed, "Our baby shows a different kind of face every day. It's so cool."Kwon Da-mi married actor Kim Min-joon in October 2019.The couple welcomed a baby boy named Kim E-deun on February 4, making G-DRAGON an uncle.(Credit= 'damikwon_' Instagram)(SBS Star)