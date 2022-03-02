[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Shares How Talented He Thinks JUNGKOOK Is

SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS shared that he thinks his fellow member JUNGKOOK is very talented.On March 1, SUGA went live on NAVER V LIVE.During the live broadcast, SUGA talked about his new track 'Stay Alive', which he produced and JUNGKOOK sang.About 'Stay Alive', SUGA said, "Actually, I made this track quite a while ago. I just didn't know when to release it. I started writing the lyrics to the track when we finalized the release date."He continued, "I wrote the lyrics in L.A., before our group's concert. Since it was for a webtoon, I read the webtoon up to the fourth episode first. I thought about different soundtracks for animations while I wrote the lyrics."Then, SUGA shared what it was like to work with JUNGKOOK on this particular song.SUGA said, "There were no difficulties at all, because JUNGKOOK is such a great singer. The song required a wide vocal range, but he is so good at that, so..."He went on, "When JUNGKOOK was recording the song, I was still in the States. He sent me his recording, and I was like, 'Wow.' He had done an amazing job by himself."Lastly, he added, "I liked it so much that I didn't even ask for another recording. I loved JUNGKOOK voice with it. He is super talented."(Credit= 'mnetmcountdown' Twitter, 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)