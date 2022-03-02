뉴스
[SBS Star] NMIXX Wows Everyone with the Group's Exceptional Live Singing Abilities
[SBS Star] NMIXX Wows Everyone with the Group's Exceptional Live Singing Abilities

[SBS Star] NMIXX Wows Everyone with the Group's Exceptional Live Singing Abilities

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.03.02
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] NMIXX Wows Everyone with the Groups Exceptional Live Singing Abilities
JYP Entertainment's rookie girl group NMIXX is garnering a tremendous attention online thanks to the members' live singing abilities at their debut showcase.

On March 1, NMIXX held an online debut showcase for the group's first single 'AD MARE'.
NMIXX NMIXXAlthough the single was released on February 22, NMIXX's showcase was postponed after BAE and KYUJIN were tested positive for COVID-19.

What grabbed K-pop fans' attention on this day was the seven members' amazing performance skills.

Especially, the seven members of NMIXX impressed everyone with their exceptional live singing skills during the stage of their debut title track 'O.O'.
NMIXXThe members have already garnered much attention for their beauty and dance skills, but this time, they proved that they are ready to take over the K-pop scene by showcasing their jaw-dropping performance live for the first time.

Some of the reactions include, "I thought SULLYOON would only be the 'visual' of the group, but wow, she knows how to sing!", "Considering how crazy the choreography is, their live singing skill is truly another level.", "They hit high notes so easily. I love how powerful LILY sings.", and more.
NMIXXYou can watch NMIXX's 'O.O' stage below:
 

(Credit= JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
