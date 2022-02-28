뉴스
[SBS Star] Han So-hee Purchases a Luxury Apartment All In Cash
Actress Han So-hee has made a purchase of a luxury apartment near actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin's.

According to reports on February 28, Han So-hee recently purchased a luxury apartment located in Achiwul Village, Guri-si, located about 30 minutes away from Seoul.

Achiwul Village is known to be the town where many celebrities and artists live.
Han So-heeHan So-hee reportedly purchased the apartment for 1.96 billion won (approximately 1.64 million dollars), all in cash.

Reports say that Han So-hee first made a downpayment for the apartment in December 2021, and finished paying the balance on February 15.

This allowed Han So-hee to be free from the public's criticism; as celebrities often become a center of criticism by receiving preferential treatment, such as receiving huge amount of loans relatively easy, when they plan to purchase a real estate.
Han So-hee(Credit= 9Ato Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
