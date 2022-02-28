[SBS Star] "You Seemed So Natural" Running Man Members Question Kim Jong-kook·Song Ji-hyo's Friendship

The members of 'Running Man' shared their thoughts on singer Kim Jong-kook and actress Song Ji-hyo's romantic music video.On February 27 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members were seen discussing one of the episodes of Disney+'s spin-off show 'Outrun by Running Man'.In particular, they spoke about the romantic music video of Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyo as well as their behind-the-scenes footage.Yu Jae Seok playfully said, "Didn't you two kiss each other in the music video? Ji-hyo is not the type of girl who speak in a cute way, but she was all so cute when speaking to Jong-kook on the kitchen counter."He continued, "Jong-kook's response was hard-to-watch though. He was like, 'Oh, really?' as if he felt shy."To this, Song Ji-hyo furiously commented, "When did I do that? Seriously, when?!"Kim Jong-kook also responded in an angry tone of voice, "That was just part of the music video. It looked like we were on a break, but we were actually still filming then."He went on, "All cameras were rolling at that time. We were filming a scene where we had to depict our happy days as a couple. That was all."Yu Jae Seok laughed and stated, "But you two looked so sweet together."Jeon So Min added, "Yeah, you both looked very natural as a couple. You guys will make a great couple!"Ji Seok Jin also said, "I truly wish for these two to work out. They must start going out!"(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'Disney Plus Korea 디즈니 플러스 코리아' YouTube)(SBS Star)