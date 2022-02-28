뉴스
[SBS Star] Police Arrests Kim Tae-hee & RAIN's Stalker
SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.02.28
Actress Kim Tae-hee and singer/actor RAIN's stalker has been arrested by police.

On February 28, it was reported that Seoul's Yongsan-gu district police has arrested a 47-year-old woman.

According to the police the stalker rang Kim Tae-hee and RAIN's doorbell around 7PM on February 27.

Reports say that RAIN called the police himself and the woman was arrested on the spot.
RAIN, Kim Tae-heeAs there are multiple reports filed against the stalker for making noises at Kim Tae-hee and RAIN's house since last year, the police will further investigate her with stalking charges.

Kim Tae-hee and RAIN tied the knot in 2017, and they have two daughters.

(Credit= La Cloud)

(SBS Star)
