[SBS Star] Police Arrests Kim Tae-hee & RAIN's Stalker

Actress Kim Tae-hee and singer/actor RAIN's stalker has been arrested by police.On February 28, it was reported that Seoul's Yongsan-gu district police has arrested a 47-year-old woman.According to the police the stalker rang Kim Tae-hee and RAIN's doorbell around 7PM on February 27.Reports say that RAIN called the police himself and the woman was arrested on the spot.As there are multiple reports filed against the stalker for making noises at Kim Tae-hee and RAIN's house since last year, the police will further investigate her with stalking charges.Kim Tae-hee and RAIN tied the knot in 2017, and they have two daughters.(Credit= La Cloud)(SBS Star)