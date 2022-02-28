뉴스
[SBS Star] 'All of Us Are Dead' Yoon Chan Young Shares He Trained with ASTRO in the Past
Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.28
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] All of Us Are Dead Yoon Chan Young Shares He Trained with ASTRO in the Past
Actor Yoon Chan Young revealed that he used to train with the members of K-pop boy group ASTRO in the past. 

On February 25 episode of KBS' music show 'You Hee-yeol's Sketchbook', Yoon Chan Young made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, Yoon Chan Young shared that he was actually a K-pop trainee, which made everyone surprised. 

When asked if he could explain this a bit, Yoon Chan Young said, "After I had already made my acting debut, I received a call from one agency." 

The actor continued, "They said it would be helpful for me to take vocal and dance classes. They were like, 'It would come in handy one day.' So, I started training. I trained almost as hard as other K-pop trainees." 
Yoon Chan YoungHe went on, "That was when I met the member of ASTRO. I trained with them. When I first went to the dance studio, ROCKY welcomed me very warmly." 

He added, "He took me out for a meal; he bought me hot pot bulgogi at that time. It's been almost 10 years since then, but the memory of that day is still vivid in my head." 

Then, the host You Hee-yeol asked, "How old was he then? And how old were you?" 

With a smile, Yoon Chan Young answered, "He was 15, and I was 13. We were both young." 
Yoon Chan YoungAfter that, You Hee-yeol commented, "Oh, is that how you can rap well? I heard that your friends stopped you from you trying to join 'High School Rapper'. Can you rap for us here?" 

Yoon Chan Young shyly smiled, then showed his flawless rap to 'Boong Boong' (literal title) by hip-hop artist HAON. 
Yoon Chan Young(Credit= 'offclASTRO' Facebook, KBS You Hee-yeol's Sketchbook) 

(SBS Star) 
