[SBS Star] Seo Ye Ji Shares an Apology Regarding Controversy Over Her Past Relationship

Actress Seo Ye Ji shared a belated apology regarding controversy over her past relationship with actor Kim Jung Hyun ahead of her return with a new drama.On February 27, Seo Ye Ji's management agency GOLDMEDALIST shared a short letter of apology written by the actress herself.Through her agency, Seo Ye Ji stated:Hello, this is Seo Ye Ji.First of all, I sincerely apologize for the reaching out so late through this writing.In this period of time, I have been taking time to reflect on myself up until now.I would like to sincerely apologize for making many people uncomfortable due to my incompetence.Once again, I sincerely bow my head in apology for the fact that I have caused a lot of disappointment.Everything stems from my immaturity, and I will try to behave more carefully and show a more mature version of myself in the future.The apology was made nearly a year after she was swept up in controversy over her relationship with Kim Jung Hyun.Last year, Dispatch published a report that included text messages between Seo Ye Ji and her then-boyfriend Kim Jung Hyun.The report alleged that the actress had 'ordered' Kim Jung Hyun to request the script of his 2018 drama 'Time' to be modified to exclude all scenes with physical contact between him and the female lead, Seohyun of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation.Meanwhile, Seo Ye Ji is set to make her return with tvN's new drama 'Eve'.(Credit= GOLDMEDALIST)(SBS Star)