뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Says WINNER MINO Did Not Catch Her Eye When They Were Trainees
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Says WINNER MINO Did Not Catch Her Eye When They Were Trainees

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Says WINNER MINO Did Not Catch Her Eye When They Were Trainees

Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.28 11:27 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Says WINNER MINO Did Not Catch Her Eye When They Were Trainees
JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK shared that MINO of boy group WINNER did not catch her attention back when they were training together. 

On February 26 episode of tvN's television show 'The Game Caterers 2', YG Family K-pop stars made a guest appearance. 

During the opening, SECHSKIES Eun Jiwon, AKMU Lee Chan-hyuk, WINNER JINU and MINO, JENNIE, iKON JAY and SONG, TREASURE Choi Hyun Suk and Jihoon awkwardly said hi to each other. 
JENNIELee Chan-hyuk, who arrived before everyone else, commented, "We don't actually know each other very well. We didn't get to see one another much. So, it feels quite awkward right now." 

The rest of the guests arrived after Lee Chan-hyuk with Eun Ji-won being the last one. 

When Eun Jiwon came, he looked at JENNIE and said, "It's my first time seeing JENNIE. Hi." 

SONG also stated, "It's my first time seeing JENNIE as well. Hi, JENNIE.", then shook her hand. 

As Eun Jiwon saw them shaking hands together, he walked up to JENNIE and shook her hand too. 
JENNIEProducer Na Young-seok asked JINU if he had seen JENNIE, he answered, "Ah yes, a lot. It's probably because I joined YG Entertainment a long time ago. I joined in 2010." 

JENNIE nodded and said, "He's right. I've known JINU the longest here. I joined YG Entertainment around the same time as JINU. I also joined in 2010." 

She continued, "MINO joined the agency later on as well, so I only remember seeing JINU then." 

Then, Na Young-seok asked, "So, MINO didn't catch your attention when you were training together back then, JENNIE?" 

To this, JENNIE laughed and responded, "Exactly!"
JENNIE(Credit= tvN The Game Caterers 2) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 2
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.