[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Says WINNER MINO Did Not Catch Her Eye When They Were Trainees

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK shared that MINO of boy group WINNER did not catch her attention back when they were training together.On February 26 episode of tvN's television show 'The Game Caterers 2', YG Family K-pop stars made a guest appearance.During the opening, SECHSKIES Eun Jiwon, AKMU Lee Chan-hyuk, WINNER JINU and MINO, JENNIE, iKON JAY and SONG, TREASURE Choi Hyun Suk and Jihoon awkwardly said hi to each other.Lee Chan-hyuk, who arrived before everyone else, commented, "We don't actually know each other very well. We didn't get to see one another much. So, it feels quite awkward right now."The rest of the guests arrived after Lee Chan-hyuk with Eun Ji-won being the last one.When Eun Jiwon came, he looked at JENNIE and said, "It's my first time seeing JENNIE. Hi."SONG also stated, "It's my first time seeing JENNIE as well. Hi, JENNIE.", then shook her hand.As Eun Jiwon saw them shaking hands together, he walked up to JENNIE and shook her hand too.Producer Na Young-seok asked JINU if he had seen JENNIE, he answered, "Ah yes, a lot. It's probably because I joined YG Entertainment a long time ago. I joined in 2010."JENNIE nodded and said, "He's right. I've known JINU the longest here. I joined YG Entertainment around the same time as JINU. I also joined in 2010."She continued, "MINO joined the agency later on as well, so I only remember seeing JINU then."Then, Na Young-seok asked, "So, MINO didn't catch your attention when you were training together back then, JENNIE?"To this, JENNIE laughed and responded, "Exactly!"(Credit= tvN The Game Caterers 2)(SBS Star)