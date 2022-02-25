[SBS Star] INFINITE Sung Jong Shocks Everyone with His Tiny Meal Portions

Sung Jong of K-pop boy group INFINITE's unbelievably tiny meal portions became a hot topic online.Recently, Sung Jong shared a photo of his lunch online.On a dinner plate, there was a portion of Hamburg steak (grilled meat patties), some brown rice and kimchi on the side.Along with the photo, Sung Jong wrote, "I'm trying to eat a lot more starting today."Unlike his caption, his tiny meal portion made his fans gasp in shock.Sung Jong has also recently revealed that he only weighs 50.7 kg.Upon seeing the photos, fans commented, "Oppa, you eat so little.", "My 7-year-old son eats way more than you!", "As long as he's healthy, then it's fine.", and many more.(Credit= 'ssongjjong.ifnt' Instagram, Online Community, Woollim Entertainment)(SBS Star)