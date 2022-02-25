[SBS Star] Jazz Musician Jon Batiste Says He Wants to Collaborate with BTS V; Even the GRAMMYs Wants It Happen

Love him ��

I’m in! Are you Kim Taehyung? pic.twitter.com/nms6TBIzbt — jon batiste (@JonBatiste) February 24, 2022

American Jazz musician Jon Batiste shared that he is in for a collaboration with V of K-pop boy group BTS.Recently, it was announced that BTS is holding a concert at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, the United States on April 8 and 9, and April 15 and 16.As the 64th Grammy Award is scheduled to take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, fans became hyped up about the possibility of BTS performing at the GRAMMYs.After this news reached fans, one fan wrote to Jon Batiste on Twitter, "My dream interaction at the GRAMMYs? Kim Tae-hyung (V's real name) and Jon Batiste."Even before Jon Batiste responded to this post, the GRAMMYs official Twitter account left their response in excitement.They wrote, "We'll send you a photo if this happens." with big eyes and fingers-crossed emojis.Not long after this, Jon Batiste replied with a photo of himself laughing next to V's photo.Along with the photo, he stated, "Love him. I'm in. Are you Kim Tae-hyung?" with a gray heart emoji.Then, Jon Batiste followed V on Instagram, and also posted a video of V playing the trumpet that V posted on his Instagram a while ago.V has always expressed love for jazz; it is one of his favorite genres of music.Previously, he even said that he would like to try jazz with his group members in the future.BTS as well as Jon Batiste's fans are all excited about the two stars' possible collaboration at this year's GRAMMYs.(Credit= 'jonbatiste' 'thv' Instagram, 'JonBatiste' 'RecordingAcad' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)