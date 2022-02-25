뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jazz Musician Jon Batiste Says He Wants to Collaborate with BTS V; Even the GRAMMYs Wants It Happen
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Jazz Musician Jon Batiste Says He Wants to Collaborate with BTS V; Even the GRAMMYs Wants It Happen

[SBS Star] Jazz Musician Jon Batiste Says He Wants to Collaborate with BTS V; Even the GRAMMYs Wants It Happen

Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.25 16:28 Updated 2022.02.25 16:33 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jazz Musician Jon Batiste Says He Wants to Collaborate with BTS V; Even the GRAMMYs Wants It Happen
American Jazz musician Jon Batiste shared that he is in for a collaboration with V of K-pop boy group BTS. 

Recently, it was announced that BTS is holding a concert at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, the United States on April 8 and 9, and April 15 and 16. 

As the 64th Grammy Award is scheduled to take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, fans became hyped up about the possibility of BTS performing at the GRAMMYs. 
BTS VAfter this news reached fans, one fan wrote to Jon Batiste on Twitter, "My dream interaction at the GRAMMYs? Kim Tae-hyung (V's real name) and Jon Batiste." 

Even before Jon Batiste responded to this post, the GRAMMYs official Twitter account left their response in excitement. 

They wrote, "We'll send you a photo if this happens." with big eyes and fingers-crossed emojis. 
 
Not long after this, Jon Batiste replied with a photo of himself laughing next to V's photo. 

Along with the photo, he stated, "Love him. I'm in. Are you Kim Tae-hyung?" with a gray heart emoji. 

Then, Jon Batiste followed V on Instagram, and also posted a video of V playing the trumpet that V posted on his Instagram a while ago. 
BTS VV has always expressed love for jazz; it is one of his favorite genres of music. 

Previously, he even said that he would like to try jazz with his group members in the future. 

BTS as well as Jon Batiste's fans are all excited about the two stars' possible collaboration at this year's GRAMMYs. 

(Credit= 'jonbatiste' 'thv' Instagram, 'JonBatiste' 'RecordingAcad' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 20
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.