[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Names His Friend D.O. As His Favorite Singer, Again
SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.02.25 16:42
Actor Kim Woo Bin named his close friend actor/singer D.O. as his favorite musician of all time.

Recently, Kim Woo Bin sat down for his interview with fashion magazine Esquire Korea for its upcoming issue.

During the interview, Kim Woo Bin was asked about who his favorite musician is.
Kim Woo Bin, D.O.Without a single hesitation, Kim Woo Bin said, "Do Kyung-soo (D.O.)."

The next question was what song he has been listening to these days.
Kim Woo Bin, D.O.Once again, Kim Woo Bin proudly said, "A song by Do Kyung-soo."

The actor shared that he particularly enjoys listening to D.O.'s 'Rose'.
Kim Woo Bin, D.O.He said, "I listened to the song even yesterday. I choose this song when I start to work out and finish my workout session with stretches."

Kim Woo Bin also gave a cute shout-out to D.O. by saying, "Hi, Do Kyung-soo!".
Kim Woo Bin, D.O.This is not the first time for Kim Woo Bin to show his full support for D.O. and his music.

He previously took to his Instagram multiple times and shared screenshots of D.O.'s music playing on his phone.
Kim Woo Bin, D.O.(Credit= 'ESQUIRE Korea' YouTube, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
