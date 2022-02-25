뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han Ga In Says Her Married Life with Yeon Jung Hoon Makes Her So Happy that It Makes Her Cry
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Han Ga In Says Her Married Life with Yeon Jung Hoon Makes Her So Happy that It Makes Her Cry

[SBS Star] Han Ga In Says Her Married Life with Yeon Jung Hoon Makes Her So Happy that It Makes Her Cry

Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.25 11:29 Updated 2022.02.25 11:32 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Han Ga In Says Her Married Life with Yeon Jung Hoon Makes Her So Happy that It Makes Her Cry
Actress Han Ga In shared that she is very happy with her married life. 

On February 24 episode of SBS' television show 'Circle House', Han Ga In spoke about her marriage with actor Yeon Jung Hoon. 

Han Ga In said, "I wasn't very happy in my childhood. I don't have any good memories of my dad. I don't even hate him, because I don't expect anything from him at all. It's more like I have no interest or feelings for him." 

She continued, "Because of this, I felt really warm when I visited my husband's home before we got married. They were the kind of family I've always dreamed of having." 

She went on, "They cooked and talked about their day around the table together. They were just like happy families I've seen on television." 
Han Ga In Han Ga InThen, Han Ga In revealed the reason for her early marriage at the age of 25. 

Han Ga In said, "The reason why I got married early was because I wanted to be part of his family as soon as I could. I wanted to be within their protection." 

The actress resumed, "When I see my husband taking care of our children, I feel at ease. I feel like my wounded heart heals from that. When I see him playing with them, I sometimes tear up."  

She added, "My husband is the father I've always wanted. He really acts like one. I always feel warm when I see him that way." 
Han Ga InHan Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon married each other in May 2005, and they have two children―one girl and one boy―together.

(Credit= SBS Circle House, SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.