[SBS Star] Lee Yeon-bok Shares that BTS JIN Gave Him a Luxury Wine Cooler as a Surprise Gift
Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.24 18:22 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Yeon-bok Shares that BTS JIN Gave Him a Luxury Wine Cooler as a Surprise Gift
Chef Lee Yeon-bok showed off a luxury wine cooler from JIN of K-pop boy group BTS that he received as a surprise gift. 

On February 23 episode of KBS' television show 'Godfather', actor Kim Gap-soo and trot singer Jang Minho visited Lee Yeon-bok's cooking studio. 

While giving them a tour around the studio, Lee Yeon-bok took a bottle of wine out from a wine cooler. 

Lee Yeon-bok said, "JIN gave me this. He bought it for me when he was in the States. He also came by my house to give me strawberries that he picked the other day." 

He continued, "We're really close. I always feel grateful for his kind gestures. He's such a kind young man." 
Lee Yeon-bok's cooking studioThen, Lee Yeon-bok showed off his large black wine cooler that looked luxurious. 

In the wine cooler, there was a bottle of wine with JIN's autograph too. 

Lee Yeon-bok explained that he received the wine cooler from JIN, "It was a surprise gift from JIN." 

He resumed with a smile, "He often comes to visit me here. One day, he just ordered me this wine cooler on his phone." 
Lee Yeon-bok's cooking studio Lee Yeon-bok's cooking studioLee Yeon-bok and JIN got to know each other through JTBC's television show 'Chef & My Fridge' in October 2017; they have become close friends since then. 

(Credit= KBS Godfather, 'fuxtom' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
