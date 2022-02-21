뉴스
[SBS Star] SHINee KEY & MINHO Play 'This or That Game'; End Up with No Matching Answers at All

Lee Narin

KEY and MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee played 'This or That Game' to see how well they matched each other; they ended with a tragic result. 

On February 19, MBC's television show 'I Live Alone' shared an unreleased footage of KEY and MINHO online. 

KEY and MINHO are the same age, born in 1991, and have been friends for over 15 years. 
SHINeeTo see how compatible they are with each other, the production team suggested they play 'This or That Game' together. 

They explained that there were six questions in total, and they were going to see how many of their answers will be the same. 

The questions were, "Dipper or pourer?", "Beer or Soju?", "Rice or bread?", "Less cooked or overcooked?" and "Team mint chocolate or not?"

Until the fifth question, they did not choose a single same answer. 

Even the last one, "Living without friends for a year or living without a phone for a year?", KEY said he would live without friends for a year, but MINHO picked living without a phone for a year.
SHINeeAfter finding out that none of their answers matched, they laughed awkwardly. 
 
Then, they revealed that they used to fight a lot in the past because of their differences, but they stopped fighting after entering mid-20s. 

About MINHO, KEY commented, "I've never seen anyone like MINHO before. I'm sure he feels the same about me." 

MINHO said, "Even though it kind of feels like KEY is on the other side of the world to me, but at the same time, it feels like he is always by my side, standing the closest to me than any other friends." 
SHINee(Credit= MBC I Live Alone) 

(SBS Star) 
