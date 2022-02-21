뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Says He Still Thinks of His First Love; Also Tells Who He Wants to Marry
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Says He Still Thinks of His First Love; Also Tells Who He Wants to Marry

[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Says He Still Thinks of His First Love; Also Tells Who He Wants to Marry

Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.21 17:16 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Says He Still Thinks of His First Love; Also Tells Who He Wants to Marry
Actor Lee Jong Suk revealed that he thinks of his first love when his days are rough. 

On February 18, fashion magazine ELLE KOREA shared a video of Lee Jong Suk on YouTube. 

In this video, Lee Jong Suk answered various random questions about himself. 

About a question asking him what he wished to do if he was given a long time-off from work, he said, "I want to prepare myself for a marriage. I would like to take some sort of lessons for my happy marriage." 

Lee Jong Suk explained, "In my 20s, I wanted to get married when I was young and beautiful. Now, I'm at a place in my life where it's not weird to get married. I'm no longer young, you know." 

He continued, "I've always fantasized about having my own family. I believe there are lots of things to learn for me to maintain a happy married life, like I could learn cooking, for instance. Or I can learn how to give a good massage, so that I can give my wife one when she needs it." 
Lee Jong SukThe actor went on, "In the past, when I was asked if I liked certain type of girls, I used to say, 'I'm attracted to this and that sort of girls.' without thinking much." 

But nowadays, Lee Jong Suk stated that his type has become clearer; he knows exactly who he wants to marry. 

He said, "I want to marry a smart and mentally-strong girl, who I can respect. Most importantly though, she must be cute. It's not easy, I know.", then laughed. 
Lee Jong SukAfter this, Lee Jong Suk was asked who he thinks the most on a rough day. 

Lee Jong Suk answered, "We all have this one person in our hearts that we think of on a tough day, don't we? I once told my fans, before I started my military service, that I wanted them to think of me when they were going through difficult times." 

He resumed, "But for me, it's my first love. I don't actually know why. I think it's become a habit of mine. When I think of my first love, I'm reminded of my younger days when I was young and innocent, full of passion and energy." 
 

(Credit= '엘르 코리아_ELLE KOREA' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.