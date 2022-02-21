뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin ♥ Hyun Bin Are Having an Outdoor Wedding Next Month?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin ♥ Hyun Bin Are Having an Outdoor Wedding Next Month?

[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin ♥ Hyun Bin Are Having an Outdoor Wedding Next Month?

Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.21 16:00 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin ♥ Hyun Bin Are Having an Outdoor Wedding Next Month?
It is said that actress Son Ye-jin and actor Hyun Bin are having an outdoor wedding ceremony. 

On February 21, media outlet Woman's Chosun reported a place where Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are planning on having their wedding ceremony. 

They revealed that the wedding ceremony will take place at a 5-star hotel Grand Walkerhill Seoul's 'Aston House'. 

'Aston House' is an outdoor wedding venue, which has the distinctive European-style setting complimented by the scenic view of Han River and the hotel's beautiful garden. 

It is where a lot of top stars, including Bae Yong-jun and Park Su-jin, Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young and more, have held their weddings. 

It costs around 100 million won (approximately 84,000 dollars), and only about a maximum of 200 guests can be invited as it is a small venue. 
Son Ye-jin and Hyun BinRegarding this, both Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's agencies stated that they cannot confirm the news as it is a private wedding ceremony. 

Grand Walkerhill Seoul also said, "We cannot reveal personal information of our customers, so we are unable to confirm whether Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have booked their wedding with us." 

Earlier this month, it was shared that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are planning on holding a private wedding ceremony with their families and friends only in March. 
Son Ye-jin and Hyun BinPreviously in January 2021, news outlet Dispatch reported that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have been in a relationship for eight months. 

Soon after the report was released, both sides confirmed that they were in a relationship.

Their agencies stated, "Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin started dating each other following 'Crash Landing on You'." 

A romance drama 'Crash Landing on You' aired from December 2019 until February 2020. 
Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.