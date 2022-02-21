[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin ♥ Hyun Bin Are Having an Outdoor Wedding Next Month?

It is said that actress Son Ye-jin and actor Hyun Bin are having an outdoor wedding ceremony.On February 21, media outlet Woman's Chosun reported a place where Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are planning on having their wedding ceremony.They revealed that the wedding ceremony will take place at a 5-star hotel Grand Walkerhill Seoul's 'Aston House'.'Aston House' is an outdoor wedding venue, which has the distinctive European-style setting complimented by the scenic view of Han River and the hotel's beautiful garden.It is where a lot of top stars, including Bae Yong-jun and Park Su-jin, Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young and more, have held their weddings.It costs around 100 million won (approximately 84,000 dollars), and only about a maximum of 200 guests can be invited as it is a small venue.Regarding this, both Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's agencies stated that they cannot confirm the news as it is a private wedding ceremony.Grand Walkerhill Seoul also said, "We cannot reveal personal information of our customers, so we are unable to confirm whether Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have booked their wedding with us."Earlier this month, it was shared that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are planning on holding a private wedding ceremony with their families and friends only in March.Previously in January 2021, news outlet Dispatch reported that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have been in a relationship for eight months.Soon after the report was released, both sides confirmed that they were in a relationship.Their agencies stated, "Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin started dating each other following 'Crash Landing on You'."A romance drama 'Crash Landing on You' aired from December 2019 until February 2020.(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You)(SBS Star)