뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Updates Fans on V's Condition
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Updates Fans on V's Condition

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Updates Fans on V's Condition

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.02.21 15:55 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Updates Fans on Vs Condition
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS gave an update on his fellow member V's condition following his recent COVID-19 infection.

On February 20, BTS' RM, SUGA, and JIMIN held a surprise live broadcast and interacted with ARMYs all around the world.
BTSFans were beyond excited to see JIMIN doing well, as it was his first 'official' appearance after recovering from his surgery and COVID-19.

JIMIN first let his fans know that he is feeling okay and shared that he even started working out two days after his recovery.
BTSThe BTS member then updates fans on how V is doing.

JIMIN said, "I was on a video call with Taehyung (V's real name) the other day, for about two hours."

To this, RM said, "Oh really? He must feel bored (in self-quarantine). Is he doing well?"
BTSJIMIN shared, "Yeah, he's doing well, he's doing well. We even did chin-ups together while doing the video call."

When JIMIN shared this, fans weren't too suprised as some fans noticed some working out equipment behind V in his recent 'quarantine selfie'.

(Credit= Online Community, 'BTS' V LIVE)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.