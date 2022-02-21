[SBS Star] VIDEO: Avril Lavigne Responds to TXT HUENINGKAI's Cover of 'Sk8er Boi'

Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne gave her response to HUENINGKAI of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER(TXT)'s cover of her song 'Sk8er Boi'.On February 17, HUENINGKAI updated the group's Twitter with a new photo.The photo was of HUENINGKAI holding a skateboard over his shoulders and winking towards the camera.In the caption, he wrote, "He was a" with a skateboard and smiley face wearing sunglasses emojis.Avril Lavigne re-tweeted this post with three sign of the horns emojis.Then on February 19, HUENINGKAI dropped a cover of 2002's mega-hit song 'Sk8er Boi' by Avril Lavigne on YouTube.The color of his voice as well as the style of his singing contrasted the original version of the song.However, he totally managed to make his 'Sk8er Boi' sound as if it was his own.Regarding the cover, he received a lot of positive comments which included, "His voice goes so well with this song.", "He slayed it!", "He is so talented!" and so on.Not long after his cover was released, Avril Lavigne once again took to her Twitter to share her thoughts.She re-tweeted HUENINGKAI's cover of the song, and commented, "Amazing cover!" alongside an orange heart and skateboard emojis.Then, she started following TXT's official Twitter account after that as well, making a great number of K-pop fans excited.(Credit= 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER OFFICIAL' 'Avril Lavigne' YouTube, 'TXT_members' 'AvrilLavigne' Twitter)(SBS Star)