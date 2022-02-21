[SBS Star] Seohyun Says She Was Unhappy About Becoming Girls' Generation Because of Her Close Friend

Seohyun of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared that she initially felt unhappy when it was confirmed that she would make debut as Girls' Generation.On February 19 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', Seohyun made a guest appearance.In this show, Seohyun was seen hanging out with her close friend Hwan-hee, who she used to train with at SM Entertainment.After spending a fun day together, Seohyun and Hwan-hee sat down for a conversation at a coffee shop.Seohyun said, "This reminds me of the time when we were trainees. You know, I didn't say a word to anybody before you joined our agency. I'm the only child, and I had never been part of that type of social life that I felt uncomfortable and scared there."She continued, "But after you came, I felt much more at ease. I felt like you were my destiny, like destined to be my friend. I couldn't have gone through those times without you."Hwan-hee commented, "It was the same for me. You helped me through my tough trainee life. I feel like you comforted me than I comforted you. I remember you playing the piano for me and getting me to listen to anime soundtracks when I felt down. You also haven't changed at all since then. You still treat me the same way."Then, Seohyun suddenly teared up and stated with a shaky voice, "Actually though, I've always felt bad about not being there for you. After my debut, I've been too busy that I couldn't contact and see you often. But you were there for me at all times. I'm so thankful that I have you in my life."Seohyun, watching this footage in the studio, said, "I couldn't contact Hwan-hee for some days after it was confirmed that I would make debut as a member of Girls' Generation. I felt so bad that she didn't make it, but I did."She went on, "I was not happy at all following the announcement of the members of Girls' Generation. I felt sorry, and I couldn't stop crying about it. But then, Hwan-hee contacted me, congratulating me. She's an amazing friend. She made my life complete."(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere)(SBS Star)