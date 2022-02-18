뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] WEi Kim Yo Han Non-stop Brags About His Sisters Winning at a National Taekwondo Competition
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] WEi Kim Yo Han Non-stop Brags About His Sisters Winning at a National Taekwondo Competition

[SBS Star] WEi Kim Yo Han Non-stop Brags About His Sisters Winning at a National Taekwondo Competition

Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.18 18:32 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] WEi Kim Yo Han Non-stop Brags About His Sisters Winning at a National Taekwondo Competition
Kim Yo Han of K-pop boy group WEi continued to brag about his sisters winning at a national taekwondo competition. 

Recently, one of Kim Yo Han's younger sisters won a gold medal at a national taekwondo competition for middle school students. 

After the win, Kim Yo Han posted photos of himself with a cake with a congratulatory message on Instagram. 
Kim Yo HanKim Yo Han used to be a taekwondo player before he made debut in the K-pop industry. 

He has two younger sisters, who are currently taekwondo players. 

As they are in the field where Kim Yo Han used to be, he is very supportive of them at all times. 

Whenever his sisters win a medal at a national competition, he posts a post on his Instagram congratulating them. 

The captions in his posts included, "You've done well! I'm so proud of you, my little one!", "You are so much better than I am! I don't have a medal from that competition myself. Congratulations!" and so on. 
Kim Yo HanUnlike some other families with siblings of opposite sex, where a lot of fights are seen, Kim Yo Han is known for his great love for his sisters. 

Previously, Kim Yo Han posted a photo of himself with his sisters, all wearing a taekwondo uniform. 

Along with this photo, he even wrote, "My everything." 
Kim Yo Han(Credit= 'y_haa.n' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 2
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.