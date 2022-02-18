뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hwang Kwang Hee Falls Over While Dancing for a Fan Who He Unexpectedly Met
Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.18 17:34 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hwang Kwang Hee Falls Over While Dancing for a Fan Who He Unexpectedly Met
Hwang Kwang Hee of disbanded K-pop boy group ZE:A fell over while dancing in front of a fan who he unexpectedly bumped into. 

On February 17, a video of Hwang Kwang Hee was uploaded on a popular YouTube channel. 

In the first half of the video, Hwang Kwang Hee was seen walking around the street to ask passersby about a fried chicken brand. 
Hwang Kwang HeeWhile doing so, he unexpectedly met his fan, who was ZE:A's (the name of ZE:A's fandom). 

Debuted in January 2010 with a catchy track 'Mazeltov', ZE:A unofficially disbanded in January 2017. 

When he asked this fan if she had time for a brief interview, she excitedly said, "I'm ZE:A's. I've always dreamed of meeting you in person! It's been my dream of a lifetime." 

Upon hearing that she was ZE:A's, Hwang Kwang Hee jumped about in excitement, and commented, "Are you really our fan? Wow!" 

Then, he even told the cameraman, "It's been the dream of her lifetime to see me in person. Can you believe this?" 
Hwang Kwang HeeAs Hwang Kwang Hee felt so happy about meeting ZE:A's who always dreamed of meeting him, he started singing and dancing 'Mazeltov' in front of her.  

He put much more energy, passion and effort into the singing and dancing than he needed that he fell over during his mini performance. 

The fan ran up to him saying, "Oh my, oppa!", and helped him get back up. 
 

After seeing this part of the video, many people could not stop laughing at this hilarious moment. 

(Credit= '달라스튜디오' YouTube, 'prince_kwanghee' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
